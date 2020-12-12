COVID-19 live updates: Cornavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5949 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 765, Kozhikode 763, Ernakulam 732, Kottayam 593, Thrissur 528, Alappuzha 437, Palakkad 436, Thiruvananthapuram 373, Kollam 354, Pathanamthitta 333, Wayanad 283, Kannur 169, Idukki 123 and Kasaragod 60. During the last 24 hours, 59,690 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.97. A total of 69,21,597 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing.

Today 32 deaths were confirmed due to Covid-19. 83 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5173 people were infected through contact. The contact source of 646 people is not clear. There are currently 3,15,167 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,01,833 are under home / institutional quarantine and 13,334 in hospitals. A total of 1426 people were admitted to the hospital today.

