Covid-19 Updates: 1154 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection in UAE has reached at 88.7%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE. The fatality rate is firm at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, 1154 new coronavirus infection along with 613 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 183,755. The total recoveries surged to 163,048. The death toll stands at 609.

At present there are 20098 active cases in UAE. 156,513 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country. The number of total tests done has reached at 18.1 million.

UAE government has announced that it will use Sinopharm’s Covid vaccine in the country. The vaccine is 86% effective. The country had vaccinated over 31,000 volunteers as part of its phase III trial of Sinopharm’s inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 that began in July this year.