‘COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all in Kerala’; says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says Covid vaccine will be free in Kerala. The CM said the government does not intend to charge cash from anyone and is taking steps to distribute the vaccine free of cost.

This is the first time in the country that a state has announced that it will provide the Covid vaccine free of charge. The number of Covid patients currently undergoing simultaneous treatment in the state is less than 60,000.

The number of patients has dropped by forty percent. The death toll in Kerala is very low compared to other parts of the country. The test positivity rate has come down to less than ten in the last few days.

Everyone must be extremely careful. Caution should also be exercised in the post-covid condition. Physical disability persists for up to three weeks after infection. If you are still ill after that, it should be taken seriously. If it lasts for more than three months it is Chronic Covid Syndrome. The CM also demanded that those suffering from post-covid condition should get adequate rest and treatment.