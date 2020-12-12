Farmers Protest Updates: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur highway. Know more!!!

The farmers’ protest entered the 17th day today. As several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government declined to end the deadlock between the two, the protesting farmers gave a call to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway today.

A petition was registered yesterday in the Supreme court by the Bharatiya Kisan Union that asked for a repeal of the three “arbitrary” laws. The top court has already issued notices to the center on a batch of petitions challenging the laws. Thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since late November. They say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates even as the government has assured repeatedly the legislations bring much-needed reforms.

Two thousand policemen are on duty in Gurgaon and 3,500 policemen are on duty in Faridabad to stop the protesters, officials have said. The two cities in Haryana share borders with Delhi.