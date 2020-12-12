Farmers Protest Updates: Protesting farmers decided to block more highways today

The government’s efforts to satisfy the agitating farmers continue to turn fruitless and the protests are only expected to splay up today as the union leaders have declared that farmers will block highways uniting Delhi with Jaipur and Agra and arrange a nationwide shutdown of businesses next Monday unless their demands are met.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said “All doubts can be solved through constructive dialogue. He also expressed concern over the increasing influence of cast, criminality, community, cash’ in politics and asked people to give preference to caliber, conduct, capacity, character while electing their representatives.”

Meanwhile, the Centre suggested protesting farmers to be observant against their platform being misused, saying some “anti-social” as well as “Leftist and Maoist” elements are joining to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands. Tomar tweeted, “A proposal to resolve the farmers’ objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for further discussion.” The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.