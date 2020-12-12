Find out which is the 10 most ‘magnetic’ cities in the world…

London city has been rated the world’s most “magnetic” city for the ninth consecutive year. This rating is based on its ability to attract people, capital and global businesses.New York won the second place in the list of the ‘magnetic’ cities in the world. The Global Power City Index is compiled by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies and is based on official data and interviews with roughly 1,000 people in each of the 48 cities surveyed. The Index ranks major world cities on their “magnetism”, or power to attract people, capital and enterprises from around the world using 70 measures covering their economy, research and development activity, cultural interaction, livability and accessibility.

Below given are the 10 most ‘magnetic’ cities in the world:

London New York New Tokyo Paris Singapore Amsterdam Berlin Seoul Hong Kong Shanghai

