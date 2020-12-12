Four rockets hit Kabul; 1 killed and another wounded

At least four rockets struck the Afghan capital, Kabul and resulted in the death of one person and wounding another. “This is the second such attack that rock Kabul in less than a month,” the interior ministry said. “Four rockets were fired from Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul,” ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told. He also said that two another rockets were landed near Kabul airport.

Ministry spokes man confirmed that one person was killed and another wounded in the attack. Most of the rockets were struck on the eastern part of the capital. Kabul police confirmed that the attack was happened in the early morning. A total of 23 rockets hits Kabul on November 21 killed at least eight people and the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

