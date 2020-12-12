From ‘carrot pudding to washing machines’; Protesting farmers receive ‘energy boosters’ to ease…

Between the turmoil against the Centre’s three agriculture laws persists at the Singh-Kundli and Tikri borders, farmers have been obtaining ‘energy-boosting’ eatables like carrot pudding, almond ladoo, homemade mawa, and other traditional meals from volunteers and contributors to endure the cold of December.“Most donors stay anonymous and are delivering us back up aid. We have been delivering mixed almond and raisin (a mixture of seven items) to the protesters. Due to the drop in temperature, youthful farmers have been taking care of aged farmers. Very soon, we will organize heating facilities for them,” one of the volunteers said.

Dharmender Hooda, a native of Rohtak, said that they have been making carrot pudding from one quintal of milk daily at the Tikri boundary for the farmers. “During winter, most families in Haryana and Punjab prepare eatable from milk which helps in boosting energy. Thus, we have determined to deliver the same facility to the protesting farmers here,” he added. Amandeep Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana, said contributors have been supplying them almonds, raisins, desi ghee, and other eatables in quintals to make such recipes for farmers, who are protesting in the cold for the last 16 days.

Farmers from across the state, who are opposing the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border from Punjab, are using optimum help of technology to create the long haul at the protest site sustainable. They are using technology to the maximum by operating two roti-making machines, which make out Rotis in three seconds and knead the dough within minutes. They also have washing machines and WiFi endowed LED televisions to maintain them updated. For the constant power supply, they have carried generator sets and solar panels at the place.

“We brought the roti-machine on rent here from Delhi around 10 days ago to help langar for preparing food. We can feed 10 to 15 thousand farmers daily without any trouble as the roti-making machine churns out a roti in three-second. We just put the dough in the machine, which first rolls out the roti and then prepares. Technology has made our job easier. The machine will be kept here and the langar continues until the protest ends,” he added. Another set of farmers from Fatehabad has positioned up an LED television and a washing machine under the Metro over the bridge here.” said Haryana Kisan Manch state president. He said eight persons stay working with the roti-making and dough kneading machines at a time.

“Tractor-trailers and tents are our make-shift place these days as we don’t know how long the march will go hence television was required to get updates about the protest while washing machine was needed to clean the clothes as it has been over a fortnight away from home between mud and pollution. Since most of the protesters are old, the availability of washing machines is preserving their energy to bring the fight ahead,” said Navdeep Singh Nathwal, a farmer.“We contributed a washing machine because the aged protesters were laboring to wash their clothes. We cleaned over 50 pair of clothes on Friday. Our volunteers make around 1,600-1,700 rotis per day. We have never seen such help in an agitation,” added one of them.

Nathwal said these facilities have created it more comfortable for the farmers to remain updated about the latest news and also have relieved them in fulfilling their everyday duties. The TVs are endorsed by the WiFi hence no one faces any issue watching the latest news reports, he added. Haryana youths have also begun supplying carrot and orange juice to farmers at the Tikri border. Similarly, several protesters have positioned up solar charging panels, mobile toilets, blankets, and fruits, medical facilities. Khalsa Aid India has installed foot and leg massaging machines for farmers and pictures of the same were shared on social media.

You missed the Foot Massage Chairs installed by Khalsa Aid for protesters , overall Picnic is going on . pic.twitter.com/MiQTtrJgKk — ?? Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) December 11, 2020

On Friday, ‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi took to social media to share a video in which it was seen how aggrieved ‘farmers’ are enjoying their time at the protest zone by baking and distributing free pizzas. Saluting the spirit of these protestors, Saba Naqvi hailed the enterprising idea of these protestors to set up ‘Pizza langars’.