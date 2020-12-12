‘Good news for expats’: Expats can renew expired visas from abroad

A gulf country has announced a ‘good news’ for expats. A gulf country has announced that the expats working in the country can now renew the expired visas from abroad. Oman has announced this.

Colonel Ali Al Sulaymani of Royal Oman Police has announced this in a press conference. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the police have provided many facilities, among which the expatriate can renew his residency even if he is outside the Sultanate, even if his presence outside the Sultanate exceeds 180 days”, said Colonel Ali Al Sulaymani. All types of visas are now available, including a ten-day tourist visa and two-year residence visa.