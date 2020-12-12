Government cancels 1.63 lakh GST registrations in 2 months

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have cancelled over 1.63 lakh registrations during October and November this year. This GST cancellation was happened due to non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for more than six months. The registrations were cancelled for those registered entities, who had not filed their GSTR-3B returns for more than six months.

A total of 11,048 GST registrations were cancelled, and 19,586 registrations have been cancelled in Chennai GST and central excise zone so far on account of failure to file returns for more than six months. The tax department has further identified 28,635 taxpayers who have not filed their GSTR-3B returns for more than 6 months as on December 1, 2020, and has directed all the GST commissionerates to initiate cancellation process in these cases.

