Health condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved

The health condition of veteran CPM leader and former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has improved. This was announced by the medical team treating the former CM.

” Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is okay. He is still on NIV and taking it well. He is maintaining all critical clinical parameters. Last (Friday) night was uneventful. He is conscious and alert at present. His blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation are stable. His urine output is satisfactory. He is on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, IV steroids, and other supportive medications are on,” said the medical team.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted in a hospital on Wednesday. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other old age-related ailments for a long time.

Bhattacharya was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)’s politburo and the central committee in 2015, and gave up membership of the state secretariat in 2018.