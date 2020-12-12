Here is what you need to know about the immunity boosting winter fruit, kiwi

Kiwis are nutrient-dense and full of vitamin C. Just 1 cup of kiwi provides about 273 percent of your daily recommended value. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient when it comes to boosting your immune system to ward off disease.

One study even found that kiwis may support immune function and reduce the likelihood of developing cold- or flu-like illnesses. This is especially true in at-risk groups like adults over the age of 65 and young children. Another study found that by eating three servings of fruit a day, macular degeneration was decreased by 36 percent. Kiwis’ high levels of zeaxanthin and lutein are thought to contribute to this effect.

Not only can kiwi fruits provide an extra boost to our immune system, but they can also help us to manage our blood pressure. A 2014 study found evidence Trusted Source that the bioactive substances in three kiwis a day can lower blood pressure more than one apple a day. Long term, this may also mean a lowered risk for conditions that can be caused by high blood pressure, like strokes or heart attacks.

Eating kiwi fruit is regarded as safe for most people. The main exception is for those who are allergic. Signs of a kiwi allergy include an itchy throat, swollen tongue, trouble swallowing, vomiting, and hives. Your risk for allergy to kiwi increases if you’re also allergic to hazelnuts, avocados, latex, wheat, figs, or poppy seeds.