‘How many more farmers will have to risk their lives to repeal agricultural laws?’: says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Center over the farmers’ strike in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi asked how many more farmers would have to lose their lives in the strike to repeal controversial agricultural laws. Rahul took to Twitter to quote, “media reports that 11 farmers had died in the strike during the last 17 days of agitation”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also blamed the Modi government for showing no sympathy for the martyrdom of 11 farmers. Surjewala said that the central government was still with those who gave them money and not with the country’s breadwinners, citing the news of farmers death. He also tweeted that the country needs to know whether constitutional responsibility or arrogance is too big for the Center.

All the five talks held by the Central Government with the farmers ‘organizations to end the farmers’ agitation by blocking the Delhi border had failed. The farmers are adamant that the strike will continue until the three agricultural laws are repealed. Farmers’ organizations are resorting to strike action, including blocking trains, if the Center does not accept their demands.