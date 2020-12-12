ICC announces schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the confirmed schedule and the qualification process for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will be held from February 9 to February 26 in 2023. 10 team will participate in the event. 7 top teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of November 30, 2021 – from the teams that competed at the Australia 2020 event – qualify automatically for the 2023 edition with hosts South Africa. The remaining two spots will be determined through a qualification process.

The qualification process is scheduled to start at regional level in August 2021. 37 teams will attend the qualification process. Eight teams Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines and Turkey are all competing in an ICC women’s event for the first time.