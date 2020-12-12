‘Ice cathedral’, naturally formed ice cave has now opened for visitors

An ice cave which forms naturally on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps has now opened for the delight of visitors. The visitors can marvel at the huge blue vault of the “ice cathedral” from now. The size and shape of the ice cave varies from year to year. It has a rounded ceiling made of thick ice about 5 metres (yards) high, and is about 20 metres long.

“It’s the first time we indicate it and open it officially. The last years … we had kind of an ice cave but it was different, it was more steep. And this year it looks like an ice cathedral, so it’s really beautiful,” Bernhard Tschannen, CEO of Glacier 3000, told. “It’s magnificent, but even that isn’t the right word. I’ve never seen anything like it. Almost as it’s not of this world in fact. It’s magnificent, I can only recommend it if you have the chance to go,” Helen Tromp, a Dutch woman living nearby said after visiting.

