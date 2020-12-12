India creates History; US ready to buy fighter jets made in India…..

New Delhi: India is all set to sell its first self-built training fighter jet, to create history in the country.

According to international media reports, India has offered a training fighter jet to the United States. It would be a great achievement for India to get a contract for a US Navy training fighter jet.

The U.S. Navy has launched an international investigation into an undergraduate jet training system. In response, India reportedly offered a Lead in Fighter Trainer version of the indigenous light combat aircraft. The promised training fighter is similar to the naval version of the LCA. The take-off and landing of this aircraft carrier has been successfully completed.

According to the report, India has handed over all the detailed plans of the aircraft to the US, including the cockpit display layout and the innovative avionics.