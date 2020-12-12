India said, “Situation we have seen since last six months is the result of action by the Chinese side.”

Yesterday, India emphasized that the military standoff between India and China in Ladakh since May was the result of actions by China through which Beijing sought to effect a “unilateral change” of the Line Actual Control.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Our position has been very clear and has been articulated several times in the past. The situation that we have seen since the last six months has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.” He added, “These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquility along the LAC in the India-China border areas.”

Srivastava further said, “We have taken note of the Chinese side’s statement that it observes ‘strictly the agreements between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquility’ in the border areas. We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions.” He also added, “It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility as early as possible.”