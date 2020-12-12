Isn’t it weird? Luxury brand Gucci is being trolled for its “upside-down sunglasses”. Take a look

Luxury brand Gucci has released some new accessories, amongst which is a very interesting pair of sunglasses that is actually a “upside-down sunglasses”. However, the designer glasses cost a whopping £470 but they do come with free delivery.

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

“An unconventional take on the ’50s and ’60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an ‘upside down’ effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate. Enamelled floral details and a petite ‘Gucci’ logo further enrich the design, ” the Italian fashion house describes the sunnies. The post quickly went viral on social media, receiving more than 1.3 lakh likes and over 8,900 retweets. Netizens made compared the Gucci’s glasses with the snooker legend Dennis Taylor who was known for wearing his specially designed upside-down glasses.

