Man kills family of his girlfriend he met through Instagram

Nagpur: Moin Khan, 22, has allegedly killed his girlfriend’s 10-year-old brother and grandmother. Later, he committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. He was a resident of Mominpura. He met Gunjan through Instagram and later their friendship grown to a relationship. She introduced him as her friend to the family. When her family realized her relationship between Moin Khan they allegedly sent her away to a relative’s house.

This resulted in a clash between the family and the boy. They asked her to break it off and took away her phone. He then allegedly brutally stabbed to death Gunjan’s grandmother Pramila Maroti Dhurve (70) and her younger brother Yash(10) at their home in Hajaripahad. The victims were rushed to a hospital and they were declared brought dead. Khan’s body was found on a railway track in Mankapur area later that night.

