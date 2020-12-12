Mother and daughter gets married on the same day in UP….

LUCKNOW: In UP’s Gorakhpur a 53-year-old woman and her 27-year- old daughter exchanged their respective wedding vows with their partners at the same ‘mandap’.

Both the woman and her daughter got married at the same time, at the same mass marriage ceremony. The woman, a widow, married her husband’s younger brother and she was among 63 couples. Beli Devi was married to Harihar. She had three daughters and two sons from him. She lost her husband 25 years ago. Now, as all her children are married except the youngest daughter Indu, Beli Devi decided to spend the rest of her life with her brother-in-law Jagdish, the younger brother of her husband but elder to her.

“Jagdish, a farmer, is still unmarried. My two sons and two daughters are already married. With the wedding of my youngest daughter, I decided to marry my ‘Devar’ (husband’s younger brother). All my children are happy,” Beli Devi said.

“None of my siblings have any problem with our mother’s wedding. My mother and uncle had taken care of us and we are now very happy that they are together to look after each other,” Indu said.