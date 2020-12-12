” New farm laws will help farmers to sell their products in a better price”: BJP leader

BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the new farm laws passed by the union government will help farmers to sell their products in a better price.

“Earlier, a farmer was forced to sell his produce to middlemen. They sold potato at Rs 5 per kg, while we are buying it at Rs 40. They are unable to sell their paddy at minimum support price. They have been compelled to sell paddy at Rs 1,200-1,300 per quintal, instead of an MSP of over Rs 1,600, “, said Dilip Ghosh while addressing a party rally in Paschim Medinipur district.

“The new farm laws will provide flexibility to farmers to sell their produce in markets where they get a better price,” Ghosh added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.