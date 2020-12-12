New Slaughter laws: BJP-ruled states to put a stringent anti-cattle slaughter Bill in motion

The 2020 Bill is an updated version of a law enacted by the BJP when it was in power in 2010. It was performed in a bid to ban all forms of cattle slaughter by promoting stringent punishment for violators.

Karnataka has enhanced the latest BJP-ruled state to put a powerful anti-cattle slaughter Bill in motion. Yesterday, the state government said, “The government would bring in an ordinance to implement the provisions of the Bill, which was passed by the Assembly on Wednesday but could not be approved by the Legislative Council before the session got over. The striking feature of this Bill is its definition of ‘cattle’. It includes not just cows, bulls, bullocks and calves, but also male and female buffaloes. That makes it a comprehensive anti-bovine slaughter Bill.”

The influence of anti-slaughter laws, their offensive implementation — can be seen in the official Livestock Census data. Between 2012 and 2019, UP, MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra observed their cattle communities diminish. These same states, however, recorded improvements in their buffalo numbers. UP, Gujarat and Haryana — and also Punjab and Andhra Pradesh— today have more buffaloes than cattle.