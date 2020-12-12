“Over 120 foreign warships were deployed in the Indian Ocean”: CDS Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: More than 120 foreign warships were deployed in the Indian Ocean. This was announced by Chief of Defense Staff Chief General Bipin Rawat. He said the presence of warships reflected competition for future strategic bases and a growing global interest. To address such challenges, the country needs more training and bilateral multilateral arrangements with partner countries. At present, about 120 warships are deployed in the Indian Ocean in support of various missions.

“Governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states. To protect peace, prosperity and sovereignty it is important for us to keep a sea line of communication secure at all times with a stronghold on the security dimension of this region,” General Rawat said.

