Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

The Pakistan Army has once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control. The Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district at about 6 PM on Saturday.

The Indian forces had retaliated befittingly to the provocation by the Pakistani forces.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement around 3200 times since January this year. Around 30 civilians were killed and 100 were injured in the attacks.