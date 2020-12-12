Police arrests terrorist linked with JMB

Police had arrested a man linked with the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police a man identified as Najibullah. The STF claimed that the accused has links with the banned terrorist outfit. The accused was remanded in police custody till December 24.

The STF claimed that he was allegedly spreading hatred against religions through social media accounts. Najibullah was maintaining a Facebook account in the name of ‘Saquib Ali’ and was spreading hatred by making communal posts. He also through his social media account was trying to radicalize youths.

The STF officials also recovered fundamentalist literature books, and electronic devices from his home in Birbhum.