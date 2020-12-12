Rs 2.5cr painting retrieved from airport dumpster

German police have retrieved a Surrealist painting worth more than $300,000 from German airport trash can. The painting belongs to French artist Yves Tanguy and has a estimated worth around €280,000 ($339,000), was discovered at the bottom of a recycling container used by the airport cleaners.

The painting was missing on from November 27, when an unnamed businessman accidentally left it at a check-in counter at the airport in western Germany. Upon arrival in Israel he contacted the airport authorities to find the lost property, according to German police. His nephew in Belgium lodged a report with local police. They contacted contacted the cleaning company that maintains the airport terminal and eventually joined the facility manager in sifting through a paper recycling bin and discovered the valuable painting at the bottom.

