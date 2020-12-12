Samsung to shift its factory from China to India; invested Rs 4,825 crore

Noida: Samsung is reportedly shifting its mobile display manufacturing unit from China to India. Samsung is investing Rs 4,825 crore in India for this. The display production unit for mobile and other smart products will be shifted from China to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. UP government spokesperson said Rs 4,825 crore would be invested in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give special benefits to Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit in Noida. A spokesman for the UP government said the Samsung plant would be Samsung’s first high-tech project, making it the third unit in the world to have this feature. According to national media reports, the Samsung unit in Noida is expected to provide indirect employment and 510 direct jobs. The Samsung plant in Noida, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, is already in mobile manufacturing.

