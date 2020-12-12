The country will call the peasant councils to describe the new laws to the farmers

A section of the Delhi-based section of the people has been campaigning against the farmers’ strike across the country. The new rules have been decided to call farmers’ meetings across the country, describing the opportunities and benefits that they have made available to farmers. The government’s steps to address the concerns raised by the farmers will also be explained at the meetings of the Union Ministers.

This opportunity will also be used to answer the concerns of the peasant community in this regard. In several discussions with farmers’ organizations, the government had described the continuation of local agricultural markets and registration of traders for participation and lack of any provisions that would lead to alienation of agricultural land.

But the peasant organizations are firm that they will not back down without repealing the controversial laws. Within a few days of attending the meeting, the senior leaders would call a hundred news conferences. Farmers’ meetings will be organized in 700 districts of the country.