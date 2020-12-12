The couple changed school bus into a home as they were crazy about travel….See pics….

Travel enthusiasts do not want to be stuck at home. There is a couple who have dedicated their lives to such a journey. A school bus has been remodeled into a stunning home. Hannah and Harry, an Australian couple became travelers and they realized that the mobile home was convenient for them. So they decided to buy an old school bus and turn it into a house. The two spent around Rs 22 lakh for this.

At first glance it is an ordinary bus and the beautifully prepared interiors are stunning. The seats and other facilities of the bus were removed and converted into a real house. The bus house has seating, mini kitchen, dining area, bedroom and toilet. The interior design is the same as in normal houses.

The bus house of the two has been praised and commented on by many. The comments are that there is no better way to make a living than by paying for a hotel to stay between trips.