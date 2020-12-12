The First Trilateral Meeting between India, Iran, Uzbekistan will be held on December 14

Today, a statement from India’s foreign ministry said that the first such trilateral working group meeting will be held via video link on Monday and will be chaired by deputy ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan and a senior foreign ministry official from India.

The statement read, “India welcomes the interest of Uzbekistan to use the Chabahar port as a transit port.” “This would open up economic opportunities for the traders and business community of the region. Besides Uzbekistan, other Central Asian countries have also shown interest in using the port. India seeks to cooperate closely with regional countries on this issue.”

Adarsh Swaika, joint secretary in the Indian Foreign Ministry said, “We as a principle would welcome any initiative that increases connectivity between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan or with other Central Asian countries.”