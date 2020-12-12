The most beloved Indian writer passes away…. ‘Thrikkottur Peruma’ is now history

Kozhikode: UA Khader (85), the beloved writer of Malayalam, passed away. He died at a private hospital in Kozhikode at 6 pm today. He was being treated for lung cancer.

Khader’s ‘Thrikkottur Peruma’ is one of the most important patriotic works in the Malayalam language. With this work of Khader, Thrikkottur became firmly established in the minds of the Malayalees as the land of legends.

The stories have been translated into English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. He was a member of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and was the Vice President of the Sahitya Pravarthaka Sahakaranasangham.

Mathrubhumi Sahitya Puraskar, ‘Thrikkottur Peruma’ won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 and Thrikkottur Novels won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 2009. He has also won the SK Pottekkat Award, the Padma Prabha Award and the Abu Dhabi Shakti Award.