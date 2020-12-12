They started to play; New life for five kittens born conjoined….

Five kitten born are now alive. They were surgically removed under the supervision of veterinary doctor Sushilkumar. All five are now playing in good health.

In Shobhana’s house, all the five babies born in the third birth of the mother cat had the umbilical cord attached. The kitten had a comfortable delivery. The kittens were crying non-stop as their bodies clung together. She was admitted to Mannuthi Veterinary Hospital. As per the instructions of Anoop, the surgeon of Anthikkad Veterinary Polyclinic, Dr. Sushilkumar and his team were performing the surgery.

Shobhana’s sons Ardra and Amalkrishna got a Himalayan cat lying on the roadside four years ago. They brought home a cat lying on the road and started raising it under the name Kunjumani. “Himalayan cats are larger and more resilient,” he said. Sushilkumar said.