“Time is valuable”; Man collects clocks to preserve history!!!

Pham Van Thuoc from Vietnam has a predisposition for gathering historical church clocks and has explored for them all across Europe for the past 20 years. After purchasing them, Pham Van Thuoc carries them back home to Vietnam and rejuvenates them.

Now, Pham Van Thuoc has gathered 20 clocks. Most of them are more than a hundred years aged and one is so big, it weighs a tonne. His clocks are fixed in a warehouse in the northern Thai Binh province.Pham states that , his collection of clocks is one of the most extensive in the world. He really enjoy looking for the clocks, also favors finding out how they function and how to repair them.

“I have an Italian made-clock which is the oldest one and dates back to the year 1750. Presumably the thing I like most about it is that despite being created years ago, it has remained faithful to its purpose which is to calculate the time, and it does that incredibly accurately,” Pham told.

Speaking to the media about his venture of gathering antique clocks, Pham said he once spent two years befriending a European owner before persuading him to part with a particular clock. He counted that he has yet to notice two identical historical clocks even when the clocks were made in the same year by the same manufactory. Pham has been identified by the Vietnam Records Association for the biggest collection of public clocks in the nation. The clocks remind him, Pham told , of “how valuable time is, and that I should treasure every minute and every second.”