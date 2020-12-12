Video of a crab nesting in the sand in an instant….Watch!!!

These little creatures cannot be underestimated. They are ready for any adventure to sustain their own lives. Sand bubbler is a common crab species found in the Indo-Pacific region.

They are found in the tropics and on sandy beaches. The main feature of these crabs is that they build their nests by digging in the sand. The construction of this crab has received a lot of attention on social media.

It builds a safe house very quickly on the beach in Vung Tau, Vietnam. The sand grains are made into balls and stacked on top to form a dome. The house of the crab is reminiscent of igloo houses built by people in Canada. While spiders are adept at weaving nets, sand bubble crabs are adept at nesting in sand. They build sand dunes and hide in them to escape from predators and tides.