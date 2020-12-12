Violence breaks out between TMC, BJP workers

A violence broke out between the workers of ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in West Bengal. The clashes broke out in Durgapur of Pashchim Bardhaman district after a a firebomb was hurled at a TMC worker’s house. The TMC worker accused that the BJP workers attacked his home.

“We were sitting in our house when a firebomb was flung in our midst. It injured the cow. I think BJP workers are angry I’m a TMC worker and am popular here,” the TMC worker said to news agency.

But BJP has declined the allegations. BJP workers claimed that they had went to control the fire.

“Our boys only went to help to put out the fire which they saw from afar. It’s become a norm to accuse BJP of any disturbance in the state. We believe action must be taken against the perpetrators. We hope this oppressive government will go in this upcoming election”, said a BJP worker.