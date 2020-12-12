Violent workers vandalised iPhone manufacturing plant

Bengaluru: An iPhone company workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone went on a rampage and pelted stones at the factory over the non-payment of salaries. The employees at the facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things.

A police officer told that the workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with ‘salary related issues.’ Many workers were involved in the violent incident. There was no immediate reaction from the company when the police contacted over the incident and claims on ‘salary issues.’

