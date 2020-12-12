Want to know about a fish that has a mouth full of teeth like a human?!!

Fish are one of the most beloved pets at home. There are many types of fish, both beautiful and dangerous. Everyone knows about piranha fish. The piranha is an aggressive fish capable of eating even humans. There is a fish in South America that looks like a piranha. The name of the fish is Pacu. He’s not as aggressive as Piranha.

Their main food is some marine plants and algae and occasionally small fish. It is also often referred to as the ‘vegetarian piranha’. The word ‘Pacu’ means ‘quick eater’. These fish are quick to ingest food when it catches their eye.

Pacu has a broad and flat body. They are available in gray, black and white; also have brightly colored varieties, including red. It is a fish that can grow very fast compared to other fish. The fish are up to 42 inches long. This fish is one of the most delicious foods in South America.

The main feature of the pacu fish is its human-like teeth. They have flattened teeth similar to those of a human. They use these teeth to eat certain solid foods. Some types of seeds and nuts require the help of teeth. The teeth are in two rows.

There have also been reports of pacu biting humans. It is said that they bite when they are mistaken for food. Otherwise they do not use their teeth to attack. Although they have teeth, these fish are not poisonous. They live for 15 to 25 years but live up to 30 years. There are also record-breaking mature fish that can live up to 43 years.