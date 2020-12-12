The Delhi agitation against the agriculture bill introduced by the central government for the farmers of the country is going on for weeks. While the new bills will help ensure better prices for crops and avoid exploitation, the opposition has an agenda of deceiving farmers and taking people to the streets.

The farmers’ community will be attached to Prime Minister M.P. Rajapakse’s chest once the provisions of the Bill are implemented to help farmers. Rural India will stand by the central government. It would be a major setback for the Congress-Left parties. Things will change in a way that the opposition cannot make a comeback. They are lying and throwing people out on the streets to avoid this.

Apart from the markets for selling crops, the agriculture bill gives farmers the freedom to sell crops without threatening the existing system. The second bill gives freedom to enter into agreements with the firms that buy crops. The provisions of the Bill help the farmers on a large scale. Under the new agriculture bill passed by the Modi government, the profits of the middleman will no longer be possible. The farmer can buy more prices and lower prices for the consumer than India has ever seen. They will no longer get 200% of the profit sweat yielded by the middleman without sweating, and the money will be equally paid to the farmer and the consumer.