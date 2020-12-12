‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ jailed for 10 years over social media posts

Iranian Instagram celebrity Fatemeh Khishvand, popular known as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has been jailed for 10 years in Iran. She was arrested a year ago over her social media posts. Pictures of herself, which made her appear like a zombie-Angelina Jolie- lookalike has became a Internet sensation after she posted the pictures in Instagram. The post had gained her 486,000 followers on Instagram.

She was arrested for corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and blasphemy. She had denied rumors that she had 50 surgeries to look like Jolie. ”I did not even think about being like Jolie. Also I did not want to resemble the cartoon character the Corpse Bride. It is a way of expressing myself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face”.

