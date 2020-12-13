Covid-19 Updates: High Court judge passes away due to Covid-19

A High Court judge had passed away due to Covid-19. judge, Justice Vandana Kasrekar, Madhya Pradesh High Court judge has passed away due to the coronavirus infection. She was aged 60.

Justice Vandana Kasrekar was born on July 10, 1960 and practiced before the Madhya Pradesh High Court before being appointed as judge of the Indore Bench of the High Court on October 25, 2014.

????? ???? ???????? ??? ????? ?????? ??????????? ????? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ??? ????? ?? ????????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ????????? ??? ????? ??? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ????????? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ???? ? ????? — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 13, 2020

“I got the sad news of the demise of Honorable Justice Vandana Kasrekar, posted at Indore Bench of MP High Court. My condolences to her family”, Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Earlier, Gujarat High Court judge, Justice GR Udhwani who had also succumbed to Coronavirus pandemic.