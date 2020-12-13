Police busts idol robbery gang: recovers idol worth Rs.5 crore

Police has busted a idol robbery gang. The Uttar Pradesh police has busted a idol robbery racket involved in stealing idols from temples and recovered an ‘ashtadhatu’ (alloy of eight metals, including gold) idol worth Rs. 5 crore from them. The police has also arrested 7 person from Gonda district in the state.

The arrested confessed to police that they were planning to steal idols from a temple in Gonda, and from another one in Siddharthnagar. This lead to the arrest of an accused identified as Javed, from whom an ‘ashtadhatu’ idol was recovered.

Police has registered a case against the accused and the investigation is underway.