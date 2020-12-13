Virushka featured in top 25 global Instagram influencers list

The celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has featured in the list of top 25 global Instagram influencers. The list was compiled by global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor. The list also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. With an authentic post engagement of 4.5 million per post, football player Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list.

The report ranked the top 1,000 Instagram accounts by quality of audience and the authentic engagement that they can drive to create awareness, to empower, inspire or impact people through their voice and clout.Virat was ranked eleventh position, while Anushka was at number 24 on the list, with an authentic engagement of 2.6 million per post. PM Narendra Modi was ranked seventeenth. Katrina and Deepika were the only other Indian celebrities to make it to the top 50, and were ranked 43rd and 49th, respectively.

