Prime Minister enters quarantine after meeting Covid-19 patient

Prime Minister has entered self-quarantine till Friday. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel has quarantined himself after meeting with a Covid-19 patient. Netanyahu met last week with a member of his party, Michael Kleiner, who has tested Covid-19 positive.

Netanyahu had undergone Covid-19 test on on Sunday and Monday. He was tested Covid-19 negative on both the times.

” Netanyahu tested negative for the virus on Sunday and on Monday, but he will still “enter isolation until Friday following contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient”, said a statement issued by the government.

Israel has till now reported more than 358,000 coronavirus cases, including 3003 deaths.