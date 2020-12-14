Ras Al Khaimah with new rules for obtaining a driving license

Ras Al Khaimah: In Ras Al Khaimah, now 15 days of training is mandatory for a driving license. Before it was six days of training. The new rules are mandatory for all applicants for driving licenses, said RAK Police Central Operations Director General Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al Humaidi.

Night driving training must also be completed for the test. Fifteen days of training will take place five days inside the driving school and the rest on the road. The new decision is to ensure road safety and increase the efficiency of training.

These terms apply to all vehicles, including heavy, light vehicle, and motorcycles. Two days of night driving training will also be provided. Only after this will you face the test for the license.