Police bans online sale of sharp-edged weapons

Police has imposed a ban on the online sale of sharp edged weapons. The Nagpur police in Maharashtra has imposed the ban. Amitesh Kumar, the Commissioner of Police in Nagpur has issued the order to this effect under section 144 of the CrPc. The police took this decision after at least two instances of their use in murder cases came to light.

The online sale of the sharp-edged weapons with the blade length of more than 9 inches or with thickness of more than 2 inches are banned in the city. The police had written letters to Flipkart, Amazon and Shopclues seeking information of the customers who had purchased sharp-edged weapons from these websites

“Flipkart and Amazon have not yet furnished the information with the police. Shopclues has sent a list of 122 customers. Of them, 29 customers have criminal records. “If any company raises objection to this notification, the police will decide further line of action,”Amitesh Kumar said.

The police have initiated action against 28 customers under section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act. The ban will remain in effect for two months.