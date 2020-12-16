COVID-19 positive Haryana Minister remains in critical condition

The officials said, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is currently suffering the Covid-19 infection, was yesterday let to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital in a critical condition.

Last month, the minister had got a dig of the two-dose trial of inherent Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, explained by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, after he had been allowed to be a volunteer in its Phase 3 trials.

He had experimented positive for Covid-19 on December 5. In a statement, the ministry said, “The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine.”

The Bharat Biotech said, “The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose.” Recently, the 67-year-old BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech against Covid-19.