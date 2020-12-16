Kerala Election updates: First the postal ballots; the counting of votes began….

Kozhikode: The counting of votes for the local self government has started. The counting of votes began at 8 p.m. Postal ballot and special ballot were considered first. The LDF maintains its lead. The LDF is ahead in the Varkala municipality and in Thiruvananthapuram when the first results are released. Postal votes are currently counted.

Corporation Gram Panchayat results will be known by 11 am. District block results will be available in full by 2 p.m. Postal votes are counted first, including special postal votes issued to Covid victims. The counting of votes in the three tier panchayats will take place at the block level distribution and reception centers.