“Potato sack pants!”; A photo of a bizarre pair of pyjamas has gone viral on social media. Take a look

Fashion is changing day-by-day and there are some clothing items and accessories launched into the market by the industry which makes zero sense. Recently a bizarre item was launched into the market which made the rice-sack tote bags look way better. IPS Officer Arun Bothra recently took to Twitter to share a picture of, “potato sack pants!”

The khakhi pants seem like a fabricated from burlap jute materials that are used to pack greens and fruits. The pyjamas, displayed on a model in a clothes retailer, additionally characteristic beaded strings around the waist to tighten them if want be. The product mentions “Punjab” and “2017”. This weird fashion clothing has gone viral on social media now.

Also read: 8 killed, 21 injured in bus-gas tanker collision