Flies are zombies; New fungus raises concern. Know more!!!

Scientists have discovered new species of fungi that turn flies into zombies. Two new species of fungi were discovered in the capital region of Denmark. More information about these has been revealed in a study published in the Journal of Invertebrate Pathology.

Researchers found two species of fungi, Strong Wellsi Tigrina and Strong Wellsi Acerosa. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Natural History Museum in Denmark found the presence of these fungi in a joint experiment.

Scientists have shown that when fungi enter the flies, they first eat cells and turn them into a zombie. After eating the cells, they make a hole in the stomach. And then they will come out therein, and they will not be wronged. And the fly will die. Scientists also point out that the disease can also affect other flies that are exposed to fungal infected flies.