Toll booth free national highways to be implemented in the country within two years: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that toll-free national highways will be implemented in the country within the next two years. He said the government has finalized a GPS-based toll collection system to enable people to travel without hindrance.

But for this, the government will come up with some plans to install GPS system in old vehicles. Gadkari said with the installation of GPS system for toll collection, toll revenue will reach Rs 134,000 crore in the next five years. The announcement was made by the Transport Minister while addressing the formation week function of Assocham, an organization of industrialists.